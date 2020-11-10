Barr weaponizes the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s baseless fraud claims

On "The Daily 202" podcast, Attorney General Bill Barr gave federal prosecutors the green light on Monday to pursue any allegations of “vote tabulation irregularities” before results are certified.
