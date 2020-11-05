Follow The Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across our podcasts.
Biden is on a path toward victory after wins in Michigan and Wisconsin
On "The Daily 202" podcast: as Trump’s rhetoric grew more aggressive over the course of the day, Biden’s electoral position only strengthened — and states including Michigan and Wisconsin fell into his column.
