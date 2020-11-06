Follow The Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across our podcasts.
Biden takes lead in Georgia and Trump’s margin narrows in Pennsylvania
On "The Daily 202" podcast: Democratic nominee Joe Biden overtook President Trump in Georgia early Friday morning as the state’s Democratic-leaning counties reported more absentee ballots, gaining Biden a small lead.
