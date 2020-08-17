House Democrats ending recess early in bid to check Trump's moves against the Postal Service
From "The Daily 202" podcast, the House Oversight Committee scheduled an emergency hearing on mail delays and concerns about potential White House interference in the Postal Service.
About Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post
Follow The Washington Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across The Post’s audio programming, including "Post Reports," "Can He Do That?" and "The Daily 202's Big Idea."
About Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post
Follow The Washington Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across The Post’s audio programming, including "Post Reports," "Can He Do That?" and "The Daily 202's Big Idea."