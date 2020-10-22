How 2020 races across the country lay the groundwork for a president’s influence

On the "Can He Do That?" podcast, races across the country will have implications for the future of our electoral landscape and matter for the power of the next president. Reporter Dave Weigel on the 2020 races you should be watching.
