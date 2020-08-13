How an extraordinary election season affects Trump’s reelection chances

On the "Can He Do That?" podcast chief political correspondent Dan Balz explains how the pandemic has reshaped the 2020 election and what those changes mean for Trump’s prospects for winning the presidency again.

