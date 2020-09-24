How the Supreme Court became the most trusted branch, and how electoral politics might undo that

On the "Can He Do That?" podcast, Can the president push through a confirmation? Can the Democrats pack the court? Judicial politics expert Lisa Holmes and congressional reporter Paul Kane answer key questions amidst a contentious battle for the bench.
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.