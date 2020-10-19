Joe Biden leads Trump in the polls. So did Hillary Clinton. Democrats fear deja vu.

On "The Daily 202" podcast: Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon has been telling donors, activists and voters to assume that the current polling leads will not last. She has said Biden does not have a double-digit lead.
