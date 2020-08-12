Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and the future for Democrats

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and the future for Democrats Cover Image
In a historic move, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate. What does that mean for November? Today on Post Reports, national political reporter Annie Linskey breaks it down.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
iHeartRadio
RSS

About Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post

Follow The Washington Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across The Post’s audio programming, including "Post Reports," "Can He Do That?" and "The Daily 202's Big Idea."
All Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post episodes
All podcasts

About Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post

Follow The Washington Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across The Post’s audio programming, including "Post Reports," "Can He Do That?" and "The Daily 202's Big Idea."
All Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post episodes
All podcasts