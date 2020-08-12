Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and the future for Democrats

In a historic move, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate. What does that mean for November? Today on Post Reports, national political reporter Annie Linskey breaks it down.

