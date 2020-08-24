Mail ballots rejected in the primaries could make the difference in battleground states this fall

On "The Daily 202" podcast, more than 534,000 mail ballots were rejected in this year’s primaries across 23 states. Nearly a quarter were in key battlegrounds for the fall.

