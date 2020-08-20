Postal problems persist. (But your mail-in ballot is probably safe.)

On the "Can He Do That?" podcast, are Postal Service operations no longer in jeopardy? Can USPS ensure all mail-in ballots get where they need to go? And, most critically, has irreparable damage been done to America’s faith in our electoral system?

