Postal problems persist. (But your mail-in ballot is probably safe.)

Postal problems persist. (But your mail-in ballot is probably safe.) Cover Image
On the "Can He Do That?" podcast, are Postal Service operations no longer in jeopardy? Can USPS ensure all mail-in ballots get where they need to go? And, most critically, has irreparable damage been done to America’s faith in our electoral system?
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
iHeartRadio
RSS

About Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post

Follow The Washington Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across The Post’s audio programming, including "Post Reports," "Can He Do That?" and "The Daily 202's Big Idea."
All Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post episodes
All podcasts

About Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post

Follow The Washington Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across The Post’s audio programming, including "Post Reports," "Can He Do That?" and "The Daily 202's Big Idea."
All Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post episodes
All podcasts