Q-tips, generators and a prayer: How to run an election

Chris Anderson is a Florida election official. In the weeks leading up to Nov. 3, he has been trying to administer an election safely, securely and as smoothly as possible. The tools of his trade: 101,000 Q-tips from a local Dollar Tree, a phone constantly pinging with text messages, and an election supervisor’s prayer that begs, “We don’t care who wins — just don’t let it be close.”
Previous Episode
On "The Daily 202" podcast: The Supreme Court last night allowed extended periods for receiving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Thursday, October 29, 2020