Q-tips, generators and a prayer: How to run an election

From "Post Reports" podcast, what it’s like to run an election in a pandemic.
Chris Anderson is a Florida election official. In the weeks leading up to Nov. 3, he has been trying to administer an election safely, securely and as smoothly as possible. The tools of his trade: 101,000 Q-tips from a local Dollar Tree, a phone constantly pinging with text messages, and an election supervisor’s prayer that begs, “We don’t care who wins — just don’t let it be close.” 
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RSS

Q-tips, generators and a prayer: How to run an election

From "Post Reports" podcast, what it’s like to run an election in a pandemic.
Chris Anderson is a Florida election official. In the weeks leading up to Nov. 3, he has been trying to administer an election safely, securely and as smoothly as possible. The tools of his trade: 101,000 Q-tips from a local Dollar Tree, a phone constantly pinging with text messages, and an election supervisor’s prayer that begs, “We don’t care who wins — just don’t let it be close.” 
Previous Episode
Democrats in Pennsylvania and North Carolina claim key wins at the Supreme Court
On "The Daily 202" podcast: The Supreme Court last night allowed extended periods for receiving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Thursday, October 29, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.