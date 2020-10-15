The 2020 election is facing big challenges. Which ones matter most?

On the "Can He Do That?" podcast, which election-related legal battles are likely to have the biggest impacts? Reporter Amy Gardner on her coverage of our electoral system and the tests it faces in 2020.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RSS

The 2020 election is facing big challenges. Which ones matter most?

On the "Can He Do That?" podcast, which election-related legal battles are likely to have the biggest impacts? Reporter Amy Gardner on her coverage of our electoral system and the tests it faces in 2020.
Previous Episode
What happens when campaigns challenge votes?
From the "Post Reports" podcast: Your voting questions answered.
Thursday, October 15, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.