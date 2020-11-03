The citizen’s guide to election night

From Kenosha, Wis., to Greenville, N.C., voters are anxiously heading to the polls on the last day of the 2020 general election. How voters have navigated the process of casting a ballot this year. And what to watch for on this election night.
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
