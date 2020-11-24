Trump allows transition to begin, but his baseless efforts to sow doubt continue

On "The Daily 202" podcast, President Trump effectively surrendered his three-week protest of the election results on Monday night by giving the green light for the government's official transition process to begin.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RSS

Trump allows transition to begin, but his baseless efforts to sow doubt continue

On "The Daily 202" podcast, President Trump effectively surrendered his three-week protest of the election results on Monday night by giving the green light for the government's official transition process to begin.
Previous Episode
The campaign to flip the election
Will anyone stop the president’s attempts to overturn the election?
Friday, November 20, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.