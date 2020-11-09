Trump appointee refuses to sign key letter allowing Biden's transition team to get to work

On "The Daily 202" podcast: the Trump administration, in keeping with the president’s failure to concede the election, has no immediate plans to sign paperwork officially turning over millions of dollars to President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.
