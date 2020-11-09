Follow The Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across our podcasts.
Trump appointee refuses to sign key letter allowing Biden's transition team to get to work
On "The Daily 202" podcast: the Trump administration, in keeping with the president’s failure to concede the election, has no immediate plans to sign paperwork officially turning over millions of dollars to President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.
