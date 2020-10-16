Trump defends retweeting conspiracy theories in abrasive town hall

From "The Daily 202" podcast: separated by five states, two television news outlets and a deep trough of mutual animosity, Trump and Democrat Joe Biden held dueling town halls on Thursday night.
The 2020 election is facing big challenges. Which ones matter most?
On the "Can He Do That?" podcast, which election-related legal battles are likely to have the biggest impacts? Reporter Amy Gardner on her coverage of our electoral system and the tests it faces in 2020.
Thursday, October 15, 2020
