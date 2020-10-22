Trump mulls firing FBI director, as DNI accuses Iran of election interference

From today's "Daily 202" podcast, the president grows increasingly frustrated that federal law enforcement has not delivered his campaign a last-minute boost.
Introducing the mute button to the presidential debate
From the "Post Reports" podcast — President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in their final presidential debate on Thursday. Political reporter Amy B Wang explains what to expect.
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
