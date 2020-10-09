Trump says he wants to hold a rally on Saturday night

From "The Daily 202" podcast: calling into Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Thursday night, and coughing frequently, Trump said he is going to try doing a rally on Saturday night in Florida if his staff can pull off the logistics.
