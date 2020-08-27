Trump suggested sending law enforcement to the polls. Can he do that?

Trump suggested sending law enforcement to the polls. Can he do that? Cover Image
On "Can He Do That?" historically, Republicans have used similar tactics to scare people of color away from the polls. An election law expert and Post reporter explain what the RNC is planning for Election Day and how today’s laws apply.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
iHeartRadio
RSS

About Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post

Follow The Washington Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across our podcasts, including "Post Reports," "Can He Do That?" and "The Daily 202's Big Idea."
All Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post episodes
All podcasts

About Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post

Follow The Washington Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across our podcasts, including "Post Reports," "Can He Do That?" and "The Daily 202's Big Idea."
All Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post episodes
All podcasts