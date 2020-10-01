Trump tries to clean up Proud Boys debate comment, but damage was already done

From todays "Daily 202" podcast, the fallout from Tuesday's norm-shattering debate.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS

Trump tries to clean up Proud Boys debate comment, but damage was already done

From todays "Daily 202" podcast, the fallout from Tuesday's norm-shattering debate.
Previous Episode
Trump fails in first debate to make the race anything but a referendum on him
From "The Daily 202" podcast: No one alive has ever seen a presidential debate like Tuesday night’s unseemly shout fest between President Trump and Joe Biden.
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.