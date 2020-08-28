Two conventions, two American realities

From today's Post Reports, a look back at two conventions and two contrasting portraits of the country ahead of the election this fall.

About Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post Follow The Washington Post’s coverage of the 2020 election with this collection of episodes from across our podcasts, including "Post Reports," "Can He Do That?" and "The Daily 202's Big Idea." All Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post episodes All podcasts

In this episode