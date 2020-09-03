Two different stories of American unrest

On the "Can He Do That?" podcast, how much do these two starkly different Kenosha, Wis., narratives reflect the divisions in our country? How much are they responsible for stoking those divisions? are there any checks on what the U.S. president can say?
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS

Two different stories of American unrest

On the "Can He Do That?" podcast, how much do these two starkly different Kenosha, Wis., narratives reflect the divisions in our country? How much are they responsible for stoking those divisions? are there any checks on what the U.S. president can say?
Previous Episode
Two conventions, two American realities
From today's Post Reports, a look back at two conventions and two contrasting portraits of the country ahead of the election this fall.
Friday, August 28, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.