Videos show conservative activists coordinating with White House aides behind closed doors

From "The Daily 202" podcast: Videos provided to The Post — covering dozens of hours of CNP meetings — offer an inside view of participants’ obsessions and fears at a pivotal moment in the conservative movement.
Previous Episode
Trump tries to outrun coronavirus with Florida rally and ambitious schedule
From "The Daily 202" podcast: President Trump's campaign schedule so far reflects the frenetic energy of a man trying to outrun both a deadly illness and electoral defeat.
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
