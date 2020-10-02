What happens if Trump refuses to accept a loss?

On the "Can He Do That?" podcast, what potential constitutional chaos may we face as a nation after Election Day? What legal and institutional mechanisms can stop American presidents from wrongfully holding onto power?
Previous Episode
Trump tries to clean up Proud Boys debate comment, but damage was already done
From todays "Daily 202" podcast, the fallout from Tuesday's norm-shattering debate.
Thursday, October 1, 2020
