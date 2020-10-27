Will your vote count?

On "Post Reports" podcast, what we can learn from a Supreme Court decision on mail-in ballots in Wisconsin. The states where most voters still can’t vote by mail. And why it’s easier to vote from space than from your own home.

Forget the official deadlines: Experts and campaigns say it's now too late to vote by mail. The latest from Jacob Bogage.

Coronavirus cases are surging again. But in five states, most voters fearful of infection are not allowed to cast ballots by mail. Reporter Arelis Hernández describes the restrictions leaving tens of millions of people with the risky choice of voting in person or not voting at all. 

In 2020, casting a ballot from space may be easier than casting one on Earth. Editor Ruby Mellen explains how that could be.

Check out The Washington Post’s How to Vote guide for information on your state.

In a new three-part documentary, The Washington Post explores a failed response to the coronavirus pandemic that’s left 225,000 Americans dead, despite decades of preparation in Washington. Watch “America’s Pandemic” here: http://wapo.st/pandemic
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RSS

Will your vote count?

On "Post Reports" podcast, what we can learn from a Supreme Court decision on mail-in ballots in Wisconsin. The states where most voters still can’t vote by mail. And why it’s easier to vote from space than from your own home.

Forget the official deadlines: Experts and campaigns say it's now too late to vote by mail. The latest from Jacob Bogage.

Coronavirus cases are surging again. But in five states, most voters fearful of infection are not allowed to cast ballots by mail. Reporter Arelis Hernández describes the restrictions leaving tens of millions of people with the risky choice of voting in person or not voting at all. 

In 2020, casting a ballot from space may be easier than casting one on Earth. Editor Ruby Mellen explains how that could be.

Check out The Washington Post’s How to Vote guide for information on your state.

In a new three-part documentary, The Washington Post explores a failed response to the coronavirus pandemic that’s left 225,000 Americans dead, despite decades of preparation in Washington. Watch “America’s Pandemic” here: http://wapo.st/pandemic
Previous Episode
Justice Barrett gets right to work and may decide on more election cases soon
On "The Daily 202" podcast: There are four emergency requests pending at the court — two involving election procedures in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.