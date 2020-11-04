With the presidency on the line, Trump wants judges to stop Pennsylvania from counting ballots

On "The Daily 202" podcast: President Trump said the ongoing vote count in Georgia, Pennsylvania and other key battleground states amounted to “a major fraud on our nation,” and he vowed to file lawsuits to stop it.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Stitcher
RSS

With the presidency on the line, Trump wants judges to stop Pennsylvania from counting ballots

On "The Daily 202" podcast: President Trump said the ongoing vote count in Georgia, Pennsylvania and other key battleground states amounted to “a major fraud on our nation,” and he vowed to file lawsuits to stop it.
Previous Episode
It’s not over yet
On "Post Reports," as the nation waits to find out the results of the election, we hear what it's like to report the news in this moment of uncertainty.
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.