Episode 2: Then We Were Our Own Bosses

Two tight-knit sisters-in-law have pursued two different career paths: one is a freelance copywriter, and the other runs her own online jewelry business and is thinking about diversifying her income. What do they each need to achieve financial security?
In the second episode of Fair Shares, a podcast from the Washington Post Creative Group and MassMutual about helping smart women plan a better financial future, host Bola Sokunbi — a financial education instructor and the CEO of Clever Girl Finance — joins two sisters-in-law who are on two different financial tracks. 
 
Sokunbi chats with Heather, a copywriter, and Kat, who owns a small jewelry business. They’re the exact same age, and both want to work towards stable financial futures for their families. Sokunbi goes in-depth with Heather and Kat on the money matters of their divergent career tracks — including topics like entrepreneur retirement strategies and building a savings safety net — and offers practical advice on achieving long-term financial security, no matter your terms of employment

Show notes: 
 
  1. As Heather learned in this episode, individual disability income insurance can help safeguard your financial health. MassMutual can help you review your options. Learn more at https://www.massmutual.com/insurance/disability-income-insurance
  2. As a self-employed professional, you have several options for saving for retirement. Visit https://blog.massmutual.com/post/retirement-plan-start to learn how to get started. 
  3. Discover how working with a financial professional can help you reach your goals here: https://financialprofessionals.massmutual.com/
  4. Create a solid foundation for yoand your business. Discover MassMutual’s small business solutions at https://www.massmutual.com/business#small-business-solutions
Previous Episode
Episode 1: Then I Was The Caregiver
In the midst of the pandemic, a mother loses her job — and while homeschooling her son, she discovers he has special educational needs. How can she tackle these demanding new challenges and also find a way forward for the household’s finances?
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
