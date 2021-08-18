Episode 2: Then We Were Our Own Bosses

In the second episode of Fair Shares, a podcast from the Washington Post Creative Group and MassMutual about helping smart women plan a better financial future, host Bola Sokunbi — a financial education instructor and the CEO of Clever Girl Finance — joins two sisters-in-law who are on two different financial tracks.
Sokunbi chats with Heather, a copywriter, and Kat, who owns a small jewelry business. They’re the exact same age, and both want to work towards stable financial futures for their families. Sokunbi goes in-depth with Heather and Kat on the money matters of their divergent career tracks — including topics like entrepreneur retirement strategies and building a savings safety net — and offers practical advice on achieving long-term financial security, no matter your terms of employment
Wednesday, August 18, 2021