Episode 2: Then We Were Our Own Bosses

Two tight-knit sisters-in-law have pursued two different career paths: one is a freelance copywriter, and the other runs her own online jewelry business and is thinking about diversifying her income. What do they each need to achieve financial security?

In the second episode of Fair Shares, a podcast from the Washington Post Creative Group and MassMutual about helping smart women plan a better financial future, host Bola Sokunbi — a financial education instructor and the CEO of Clever Girl Finance — joins two sisters-in-law who are on two different financial tracks.

Sokunbi chats with Heather, a copywriter, and Kat, who owns a small jewelry business. They’re the exact same age, and both want to work towards stable financial futures for their families. Sokunbi goes in-depth with Heather and Kat on the money matters of their divergent career tracks — including topics like entrepreneur retirement strategies and building a savings safety net — and offers practical advice on achieving long-term financial security, no matter your terms of employment





