Episode 5: Then I Planned For The Future

Two entrepreneurs are at different life stages: a self-made trail-blazer who is approaching retirement and an accountant who is in the middle of her career.

In the fifth and final episode of Fair Shares, a podcast from the Washington Post Creative Group and MassMutual about helping smart women plan a better financial future, host Bola Sokunbi — a financial education instructor and the CEO of Clever Girl Finance — joins two business owners taking charge of their financial fates.

Donna identifies as a self-made, lifelong entrepreneur. Since growing up in a low-income family, she has owned a variety of small businesses with her husband and is currently a wellness coach. Jaclynn quit her full time job five years ago to start her own accounting business. While she considers herself “good with numbers,” Jaclynn has spent many years sorting out how to manage her wealth. To help them both feel optimistic about their futures, Sokunbi walks them through short-term goals like emergency savings and working with a tax accountant, as well as long-term investment options.





Show Notes: