Episode 1: Then I Was The Caregiver

In the first episode of Fair Shares, a podcast from the Washington Post Creative Group and MassMutual about helping smart women plan a better financial future, host Bola Sokunbi — a financial education instructor and the CEO of Clever Girl Finance — joins a mother trying to balance work, parenting and money.
Sokunbi talks candidly with Ariana, who found out her son had special needs when she started homeschooling him about a year ago. She became his full-time caretaker after she lost her job during the pandemic — and had to figure out how to make ends meet while giving him the attention his functional needs require. Sokunbi helps Ariana brainstorm a financial game plan, including securing life insurance, as she looks to find a new balance in her life amidst these challenging circumstances.
Tuesday, August 17, 2021