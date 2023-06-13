Introducing “Field Trip”
Introducing “Field Trip”

Journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks. The Washington Post’s Lillian Cunningham ventures off the marked trail to better understand the most urgent stories playing out in five iconic landscapes today.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Introducing “Field Trip”
Loading...
Introducing “Field Trip”Katty Huertas/The Washington Post

“Field Trip” is a new podcast series that will transport you to five national parks: Yosemite, Everglades, Glacier, White Sands and Gates of the Arctic.


More on the national parks:

A comprehensive guide to the America’s national parks

Expert tips for visiting a national park

Add to a podcast app
Introducing “Field Trip”
Introducing “Field Trip”

Journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks. The Washington Post’s Lillian Cunningham ventures off the marked trail to better understand the most urgent stories playing out in five iconic landscapes today.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Introducing “Field Trip”
Loading...
Introducing “Field Trip”Katty Huertas/The Washington Post

“Field Trip” is a new podcast series that will transport you to five national parks: Yosemite, Everglades, Glacier, White Sands and Gates of the Arctic.


More on the national parks:

A comprehensive guide to the America’s national parks

Expert tips for visiting a national park

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
End of carousel