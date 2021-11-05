What teenagers talk about when they talk about race

America’s most recent racial upheaval has had a profound impact on the way young people talk about race. In this five-part audio series, we listen in.

American teenagers are living through turbulent times: a pandemic, school shutdowns, an economic crisis and a movement for racial justice have all had a profound impact on their young lives.

Teens are also part of what's probably the most diverse generation in our nation’s history — new Census Bureau data shows that the population of people under 18 is a majority minority for the first time. These young people are helping to shape more of the conversations we’re all having about race. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that nearly three-quarters of teens say they’ve talked to a parent about race in the past year. More than half say they’ve had a similar conversation with a close friend.

Listen in as teen reporters from YR Media, a nonprofit media, music and technology incubator, have tough conversations about race with family and friends — and with “Post Reports” host Martine Powers.

“Am I ‘Asian enough’?” Eighteen-year-old Miranda Zanca is mixed race — her mom is Chinese and Puerto Rican and her dad is White. When the pandemic triggered a wave of anti-Asian violence, she found herself wondering how she fit into this moment. Listen or download from: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher What my Ethiopian parents didn’t teach me about being Black in America The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor prompted many versions of “the talk” — the discussion in many Black families about what their children should do if stopped by police. For 16-year-old Obse Abebe’s immigrant family, that conversation was even harder to broach. Podcast coming soon. Her mom’s White, her dad’s Latino. Her mom doesn’t always see the racism he faces. When Iris Santalucia’s father was pulled over by police, he believed racial profiling was at play. His wife did not. Seventeen-year-old Iris explores how what she views as White privilege affects her parents’ conversations and complicates their relationship. Podcast coming soon. ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ was all they learned about racism. She set out to change that. Zoë Jenkins was a high-achieving high school student — straight A’s, Model U.N. president. But when it came to the way her school dealt with issues of race, she gave them poor marks and created a curriculum for Gen Z, by Gen Z. Podcast coming soon. ‘People tell me I look White — and I’m over it’ Seventeen-year-old Ichtaca Lira is Mexican American and has Indigenous ancestry. When a commenter on Instagram told them that’s not how they looked, it sent them down a path of self exploration: What does it mean to pass as White? Podcast coming soon.