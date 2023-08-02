Live episode: Revolutionizing how we preserve the world underwater

Ocean health is crucial to our planet. Listen to three young visionaries discuss their boundary-breaking conservation of marine ecosystems with Alex Honnold and hear a special appearance from legendary oceanographer Sylvia Earle.
Climate influencers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen on how social media is inspiring a new generation of ocean protection.