The ocean explorer turned environmentalist

In the first episode of Planet Visionaries, host Alex Honnold speaks with Sylvia Earle, a legendary explorer, oceanographer and Rolex Testimonee. Earle discusses her early childhood experiences that sparked a love of the ocean, how technological innovation helped her survey the deep sea and the efforts of her nonprofit Mission Blue to protect vulnerable marine habitats. She ends the episode by encouraging people of all ages to play a role in finding solutions to the world’s pressing environmental challenges.