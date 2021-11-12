Across the country, murders spiked last year — and have continued to increase through 2021. In Albuquerque, there have been more than 100 murders this year. At this point in 2020, that number was only 65.

"I'm all too familiar with homicide and its causes," cold-case investigator Liz Thomson wrote in an op-ed for The Post. "The worsening murder rate today feels like a reflection of an alarming trend I have noticed over the past several years: The rage factor in these crimes is rising."

Thomson spoke with James Hohmann about the "rage factor," and her own personal quest to honor victims of homicide.

