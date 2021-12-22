Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
A doctor’s advice for limiting holiday omicron risk

Public health expert Dr. Leana Wen explains why those who are vaccinated, boosted and tested should keep their holiday plans.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Loading...

The omicron variant accounted for 73 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Houston Methodist hospital, which has been sequencing genomes since the beginning of the pandemic, says that, in a week, omicron spread as rapidly as the delta variant did in three months.

“For the second year in a row, a winter coronavirus surge is upon us. Infections were already on the rise before the extremely contagious omicron variant emerged; now, some projections have the United States on track to reach more than 1 million new infections a day,” Dr. Leana Wen wrote in a column for The Post. “Despite these staggering numbers, I don’t think vaccinated people should have to cancel their plans for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other holidays.”

Wen, a Post contributing columnist and author of “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health,” joined James Hohmann to discuss the threat of the new variant, her three-ply approach to safety (vaccinate, mask and test) and what omicron — and future variants — might mean for life in 2022.

Read Dr. Leana Wen’s column.

Subscribe to The Checkup with Dr. Wen.

Buy “Lifelines.”

Add to a podcast app
A doctor’s advice for limiting holiday omicron risk

Public health expert Dr. Leana Wen explains why those who are vaccinated, boosted and tested should keep their holiday plans.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Loading...

The omicron variant accounted for 73 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Houston Methodist hospital, which has been sequencing genomes since the beginning of the pandemic, says that, in a week, omicron spread as rapidly as the delta variant did in three months.

“For the second year in a row, a winter coronavirus surge is upon us. Infections were already on the rise before the extremely contagious omicron variant emerged; now, some projections have the United States on track to reach more than 1 million new infections a day,” Dr. Leana Wen wrote in a column for The Post. “Despite these staggering numbers, I don’t think vaccinated people should have to cancel their plans for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other holidays.”

Wen, a Post contributing columnist and author of “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health,” joined James Hohmann to discuss the threat of the new variant, her three-ply approach to safety (vaccinate, mask and test) and what omicron — and future variants — might mean for life in 2022.

Read Dr. Leana Wen’s column.

Subscribe to The Checkup with Dr. Wen.

Buy “Lifelines.”

Previous Episode

Two years ago, Bryan Muehlberger’s daughter, Gracie, was killed in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif. She was 15 years old.

Friday, December 17, 2021
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
End of carousel