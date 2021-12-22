The omicron variant accounted for 73 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Houston Methodist hospital, which has been sequencing genomes since the beginning of the pandemic, says that, in a week, omicron spread as rapidly as the delta variant did in three months.

“For the second year in a row, a winter coronavirus surge is upon us. Infections were already on the rise before the extremely contagious omicron variant emerged; now, some projections have the United States on track to reach more than 1 million new infections a day,” Dr. Leana Wen wrote in a column for The Post. “Despite these staggering numbers, I don’t think vaccinated people should have to cancel their plans for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other holidays.”

Wen, a Post contributing columnist and author of “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health,” joined James Hohmann to discuss the threat of the new variant, her three-ply approach to safety (vaccinate, mask and test) and what omicron — and future variants — might mean for life in 2022.

