A ‘ghost gun’ killed his daughter. He’s fighting back.

Two years ago, Bryan Muehlberger’s daughter, Gracie, was killed in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif. She was 15 years old.

Friday, December 17, 2021
On Nov. 14, 2019, Bryan Muehlberger’s daughter, Gracie Anne Muehlberger, was shot to death by a classmate at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif. The shooter also killed Dominic Blackwell, 14, and injured three other students before turning the gun on himself.

The boy was carrying a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, known as a “ghost gun” because it was unserialized and untraceable.

Muehlberger sued the federal government last year in an effort to get the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to classify ghost gun kits as firearms. He believes the Biden administration is moving too slowly, especially as police departments across America warn about the proliferation of these weapons on the streets.

“Responsible gun owners understand that their rights come with responsibilities,” Muehlberger wrote in an op-ed for The Post. “The right to build a deadly weapon absent a background check, or other basic requirements, should not be valued more highly than my daughter’s right, or anyone’s right, to life.”

Read Bryan Muehlberger’s op-ed.

Learn more about the GracieStrong Foundation.

Post legends come together to discuss the legacy of Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt after his untimely death.

Friday, December 10, 2021
