Roya Hakakian arrived in the United States from Iran in the 1980s as a Jewish refugee. Following the attack this month at the synagogue in Colleyville, Tex., Hakakian explained how events like this shake immigrants especially hard because they expect, however naively, not to be haunted by the very forces that drove them from their home countries.

“After Colleyville and the increase in antisemitic attacks generally, I worry that America's version of democracy with its celebration of individuality and group distinction could be hampering a new generation from uniting in a common vision,” Hakakian wrote in an op-ed for The Post. “A democracy, it appears to me, is only as good as the imagination of its citizens, who must vigilantly envision a life without it — and thus vigilantly guard it, which in turn will help us fight bigotry.”

Read Roya Hakakian’s op-ed.