Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
A Jewish refugee from Iran on why it’s hard to fight bigotry in the U.S.

After an attack this month at a U.S. synagogue, Roya Hakakian reflects on how antisemitic acts shake immigrants especially hard.

Friday, January 28, 2022
Loading...

Roya Hakakian arrived in the United States from Iran in the 1980s as a Jewish refugee. Following the attack this month at the synagogue in Colleyville, Tex., Hakakian explained how events like this shake immigrants especially hard because they expect, however naively, not to be haunted by the very forces that drove them from their home countries.

After Colleyville and the increase in antisemitic attacks generally, I worry that America's version of democracy with its celebration of individuality and group distinction could be hampering a new generation from uniting in a common vision,” Hakakian wrote in an op-ed for The Post. “A democracy, it appears to me, is only as good as the imagination of its citizens, who must vigilantly envision a life without it — and thus vigilantly guard it, which in turn will help us fight bigotry.”

Read Roya Hakakian’s op-ed.

Add to a podcast app
A Jewish refugee from Iran on why it’s hard to fight bigotry in the U.S.

After an attack this month at a U.S. synagogue, Roya Hakakian reflects on how antisemitic acts shake immigrants especially hard.

Friday, January 28, 2022
Loading...

Roya Hakakian arrived in the United States from Iran in the 1980s as a Jewish refugee. Following the attack this month at the synagogue in Colleyville, Tex., Hakakian explained how events like this shake immigrants especially hard because they expect, however naively, not to be haunted by the very forces that drove them from their home countries.

After Colleyville and the increase in antisemitic attacks generally, I worry that America's version of democracy with its celebration of individuality and group distinction could be hampering a new generation from uniting in a common vision,” Hakakian wrote in an op-ed for The Post. “A democracy, it appears to me, is only as good as the imagination of its citizens, who must vigilantly envision a life without it — and thus vigilantly guard it, which in turn will help us fight bigotry.”

Read Roya Hakakian’s op-ed.

Previous Episode

This month, Kazakhstan faced some of the worst violence it’s seen in decades. But professor and native Kazakh Nargis Kassenova contends that, in spite of a deployment of Russian troops, the country will not return to Moscow’s fold.

Friday, January 21, 2022
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
End of carousel