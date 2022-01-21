This month, Kazakhstan faced some of the worst violence it’s seen in decades. But professor and native Kazakh Nargis Kassenova contends that, in spite of a deployment of Russian troops, the country will not return to Moscow’s fold.
While the West has been focused on Russia’s buildup around Ukraine, Russian troops also deployed this month into Kazakhstan.
The country faced the worst violence it's seen since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. About 225 people were killed during the unrest, including 19 members of the security forces. Professor and native Kazakh Nargis Kassenova joined James Hohmann to discuss the situation unfolding abroad — and why she doesn’t see her home country returning to Russian control.
Kassenova is a senior fellow at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University and an associate professor on sabbatical at KIMEP University in Almaty, which was the epicenter of the protests in Kazakhstan.
