Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools pulled two books from high school libraries after parents complained to the school board. One of the books is a comic memoir called "Gender Queer," written by Maia Kobabe.

Which books are available, and taught, in public schools has unexpectedly emerged as a central issue in the final days of the Virginia governor's race.

"They're reacting because they know that they're on the losing side of the culture war," Kobabe told James Hohmann. "And this is sort of an angry effort because they know the tides are already turned against them. But it's still going on. It can still hurt people."