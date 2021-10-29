Facebook
A queer author caught in culture war crossfire

Maia Kobabe's memoir "Gender Queer" is being challenged in school districts across the country, including in Northern Virginia.

Friday, October 29, 2021
Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools pulled two books from high school libraries after parents complained to the school board. One of the books is a comic memoir called "Gender Queer," written by Maia Kobabe.

Which books are available, and taught, in public schools has unexpectedly emerged as a central issue in the final days of the Virginia governor's race.

"They're reacting because they know that they're on the losing side of the culture war," Kobabe told James Hohmann. "And this is sort of an angry effort because they know the tides are already turned against them. But it's still going on. It can still hurt people."

Read Maia Kobabe's op-ed.

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson wrote about the life and legacy of Colin Powell, who in four decades of service, helped shape U.S. national security.

Friday, October 22, 2021
