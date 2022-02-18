This is a moment in America when a lot of teachers feel that the challenges they face are not well understood by many people. Teachers don't get the respect they deserve. They're at the center of debates about critical race theory and masks, but even then their voices are not centered. A new sitcom, though, called “Abbott Elementary” is focusing on educators and what drives them.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays veteran kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, joins guest host Michele Norris for a conversation about finding comedy — and searing critique — in the American education system, through “Abbott Elementary.”