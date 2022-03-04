As Russia intensifies its invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Adam B. Schiff joins James Hohmann to discuss the U.S. response, and what to expect from the Jan. 6 inquiry.

The California Democrat has been dealing with Russia-U.S. relations for many years — highlighted by a case early in his career when he prosecuted an FBI agent who spied for the Soviet Union.

In 2020, it was Schiff who managed the first impeachment of President Donald Trump. That impeachment trial was over a scheme to freeze military aid to Ukraine in hopes of coercing President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, to help Trump’s reelection campaign.

Next week, Schiff will oversee a hearing on the biggest threats facing the United States — both foreign and domestic.