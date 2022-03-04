Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Adam Schiff on threats both global and domestic

As Russia intensifies its invasion of Ukraine, James Hohmann sits down with the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to discuss the U.S. response, and what’s next in the Jan. 6 inquiry.

Friday, March 4, 2022
Loading...

As Russia intensifies its invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Adam B. Schiff joins James Hohmann to discuss the U.S. response, and what to expect from the Jan. 6 inquiry.

The California Democrat has been dealing with Russia-U.S. relations for many years — highlighted by a case early in his career when he prosecuted an FBI agent who spied for the Soviet Union.

In 2020, it was Schiff who managed the first impeachment of President Donald Trump. That impeachment trial was over a scheme to freeze military aid to Ukraine in hopes of coercing President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, to help Trump’s reelection campaign.

Next week, Schiff will oversee a hearing on the biggest threats facing the United States — both foreign and domestic.

Add to a podcast app
Adam Schiff on threats both global and domestic

As Russia intensifies its invasion of Ukraine, James Hohmann sits down with the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to discuss the U.S. response, and what’s next in the Jan. 6 inquiry.

Friday, March 4, 2022
Loading...

As Russia intensifies its invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Adam B. Schiff joins James Hohmann to discuss the U.S. response, and what to expect from the Jan. 6 inquiry.

The California Democrat has been dealing with Russia-U.S. relations for many years — highlighted by a case early in his career when he prosecuted an FBI agent who spied for the Soviet Union.

In 2020, it was Schiff who managed the first impeachment of President Donald Trump. That impeachment trial was over a scheme to freeze military aid to Ukraine in hopes of coercing President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, to help Trump’s reelection campaign.

Next week, Schiff will oversee a hearing on the biggest threats facing the United States — both foreign and domestic.

Previous Episode

As Russia attacked her country, Ukrainian journalist Olga Tokariuk spoke with James Hohmann about the long struggle for an independent Ukraine.

Thursday, February 24, 2022
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
End of carousel