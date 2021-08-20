An Afghan journalist's escape from Kabul

Nasrin Nawa, an Afghan journalist, narrowly escaped the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. But leaving her home country also meant leaving her parents — and sister — to an uncertain future.

Afghan journalist Nasrin Nawa's plane flew out of Kabul last week. Her long-planned arrival in the United States, to study at the University of Nebraska on a Fulbright Scholarship, had been postponed due to the pandemic. By chance, the 27-year-old escaped Afghanistan just in time. Now she's in America all alone, with her family still stranded in Kabul.


Nawa wrote in an op-ed for The Post that her sister tried to leave, too. But it was too late. When she went to a bank to withdraw cash, there was none left. And the plane she was supposed to take never took off because the United States suspended flights, to evacuate Americans first.


Nawa's sister and mother are just two of nearly 20 million Afghan women looking tensely into a future of Taliban rule.


Read Nawa's op-ed here.


And here are four related op-eds from this week that might interest you:


Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
