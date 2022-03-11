Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Author John Green reflects on the legacy of global health giant Paul Farmer

Paul Farmer, a global health advocate and physician whose work saved millions of lives, died in Rwanda last month at age 62. Author John Green, a mentee of Farmer’s, discusses the physician’s life and remarkable legacy.

Friday, March 11, 2022
Loading...

“Here is what I want you to know about Paul Farmer,” author John Green wrote in a tribute to the global health activist. “He simply did not accept the idea that inequality of health-care access is natural or inevitable. Because of his belief, and because of the nonprofit health organization Partners in Health that he co-founded, millions of people in some of the poorest nations on Earth are alive today.”

Green, who you may know as the author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” joined James Hohmann to discuss Farmer’s life and remarkable legacy. 

And because Green is a novelist and YouTuber with a substantial fan base, he and Hohmann also made time to talk social media and the brokenness of Internet culture.

Add to a podcast app
Author John Green reflects on the legacy of global health giant Paul Farmer

Paul Farmer, a global health advocate and physician whose work saved millions of lives, died in Rwanda last month at age 62. Author John Green, a mentee of Farmer’s, discusses the physician’s life and remarkable legacy.

Friday, March 11, 2022
Loading...

“Here is what I want you to know about Paul Farmer,” author John Green wrote in a tribute to the global health activist. “He simply did not accept the idea that inequality of health-care access is natural or inevitable. Because of his belief, and because of the nonprofit health organization Partners in Health that he co-founded, millions of people in some of the poorest nations on Earth are alive today.”

Green, who you may know as the author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” joined James Hohmann to discuss Farmer’s life and remarkable legacy. 

And because Green is a novelist and YouTuber with a substantial fan base, he and Hohmann also made time to talk social media and the brokenness of Internet culture.

Previous Episode

As Russia intensifies its invasion of Ukraine, James Hohmann sits down with the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to discuss the U.S. response, and what’s next in the Jan. 6 inquiry.

Friday, March 4, 2022
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas.
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
End of carousel