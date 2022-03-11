“Here is what I want you to know about Paul Farmer,” author John Green wrote in a tribute to the global health activist. “He simply did not accept the idea that inequality of health-care access is natural or inevitable. Because of his belief, and because of the nonprofit health organization Partners in Health that he co-founded, millions of people in some of the poorest nations on Earth are alive today.”

Green, who you may know as the author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” joined James Hohmann to discuss Farmer’s life and remarkable legacy.

And because Green is a novelist and YouTuber with a substantial fan base, he and Hohmann also made time to talk social media and the brokenness of Internet culture.