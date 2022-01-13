Jackie Spinner is a professor and single mom whose three children attend Chicago Public Schools. Earlier this week, the kids were stuck at home, a casualty of the covid wars between the teachers union and the mayor of America's third-largest city.

Spinner wrote an op-ed about why better testing, better masks and in-person learning are so critical for kids.

“If the past two years have shown anything, it’s that we have to learn to live with covid and the mitigations it requires,” Spinner said in her piece. “Canceling school is not sustainable — or responsible. It’s exhausting.”

Spinner spoke with James Hohmann about why it’s so important for students to be in school right now.

Read Jackie Spinner’s op-ed.