'Compassion fatigue.' A doctor is tired of Southerners making excuses to not get vaccinated.

Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates and highest death rates from covid-19. A palliative care doctor pleads with fellow Southerners to get vaccinated before it's too late.

Rick Boyte is medical director for palliative and supportive care at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Miss., a state that has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. 

At the White House last week, President Biden called out Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) for threatening to join a lawsuit against the administration's new federal vaccine mandates in the midst of a pandemic that has taken more than 680,000 lives. 

Boyte knows all too well how people in his community might react to mandates.

"Heroism is risking your life for the sake of others; there is no heroism in risking the lives of others for the sake of self," Boyte wrote in his op-ed for The Post. "People are being infected because of recklessness — their own, or someone else's."

Read Rick Boyte's op-ed.

