On the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, three former senior military officials say they fear another attack — and that a potential threat might be from men and women in uniform.

“One of our military’s strengths is that it draws from our diverse population. It is a collection of individuals, all with different beliefs and backgrounds,” the retired generals — Paul Eaton, Antonio Taguba and Steven Anderson — wrote in an op-ed for The Post. “But without constant maintenance, the potential for a military breakdown mirroring societal or political breakdown is very real.”

Eaton joined James Hohmann to talk about the decisive actions needed to prevent another Jan. 6, and why the military was so under-prepared this time last year.

